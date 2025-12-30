Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun: Dozen tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oluokun recorded 12 tackles (four solo) in the Jaguars' win over the Colts on Sunday.
Oluokun's dozen tackles were his second-most in a game this season, and he's now recorded double-digit tackles in six of 16 appearances. The 30-year-old linebacker has now logged 134 tackles (65 solo), including 1.0 sacks, a career-high 10 pass breakups, including one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery on 95 percent of the defensive snaps.
