Oluokun recorded eight tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 41-7 win against the Titans.

It was a solid finish to the regular season for Oluokun, whose 143 total tackles across 17 games tied for 10th in the NFL. It's the sixth straight campaign with triple-digit tackles for the 30-year-old. He also recorded one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2025. Oluokun restructured his contract with the Jaguars in November to free up some cap space, so he's a safe bet to be back for 2026 and is likely to continue to be one of the most prolific tacklers in the league.