Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oluokun (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is clear of injury designation.
Oluokun was a limited participant Wednesday, so the upgrade to full participation Thursday and cleansing of injury designation should mean the linebacker is good to go for Sunday's game against the Colts. The renewed health of the 30-year-old means he will likely return to the trend of 100 percent defensive participation that slipped in last Sunday's win.
