Oluokun logged seven tackles (six solo), one interception and one forced fumble during the Jaguars' 22-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Oluokun helped the Jaguars preserve their one-score lead by picking off Joe Burrow on the second play of the fourth quarter, stopping the Bengals' offensive drive that was in Jaguars territory. Oluokun is already up to two interceptions through four regular-season games, which is one shy from matching his career high in 2021 as a member of the Falcons. The veteran linebacker is up to 24 total tackles on the season.