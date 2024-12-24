Oluokun recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection during the Jaguars' loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Oluokun had a solid outing despite the loss as he led the team in tackles once again. He has now totaled 87 tackles (54 solo), with 1.0 sacks, across 11 games this season and will look to add to those totals during the team's Week 17 matchup versus the Titans.