Oluokun totaled 11 tackles (six solo) during Jacksonville's win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Oluokun continues to dominate on defense for the Jaguars, as he led the team in tackles once again in addition to posting double-digit stops for the fifth time this season. Across 15 games played, the 30-year-old has racked up 122 tackles (61 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.