Oluokun recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
The linebacker also played on 89 percent of the defensive snaps in his second game back from a foot injury. Oluokun has 39 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed in five games this season.
