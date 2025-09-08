Oluokun recorded 10 total tackles (six solo) and one interception in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

Sunday's Week 1 win marks the third consecutive regular-season game in which Oluokun has posted double-digit tackles going back to the end of last season. He's been one of the best tacklers in the NFL since entering the league in 2018, tallying 108 total tackles and seven passes defended, including one interception, over just 13 contests in 2024. Oluokun will look to carry over the Jaguars' strong defensive performance into Week 2, when the team travels to Cincinnati.