Oluokun recorded five total tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers.

Although the 30-year-old tallied his second-lowest tackle output of the season, he still tied tied Andrew Wingard for the most stops on Jacksonville's defense during the Week 11 win. Oluokun has now logged a team-leading 80 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 10 appearances this season. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's premier linebackers in the Week 12 matchup against the Cardinals.