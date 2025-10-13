Oluokun recorded nine total tackles (six solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.

The veteran inside linebacker from Yale played 100 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps and led his team in total tackles for the second consecutive week. Oluokun has now tallied 53 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles through Jacksonville's first six games this season. He's expected to remain one of the league's top defensive playmakers in the Week 7 matchup against the Rams.