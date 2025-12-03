Oluokun was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Oluokun didn't play every defensive snap for the first time in eight games this past Sunday versus Tennessee, and the hamstring issue may explain why. How he fares in practice the rest of the week will likely determine whether the veteran linebacker enters the weekend with an injury designation. If Oluokun were to miss Sunday's matchup versus Indianapolis, Branson Combs or Jack Kiser could be in line for much more work on defense.