Oluokun (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Oluokun played all 61 of Jacksonville's defensive snaps Week 1, recording 10 total tackles (six solo) and one interception in the team's 26-10 win over the Panthers, but an illness now means his status will need to be monitored for Week 2. Friday's practice report will officially reveal whether the standout tackler carries an injury designation for Sunday's road matchup against the Bengals.