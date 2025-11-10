Oluokun recorded nine total tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 36-29 loss to the Texans.

Oluokun finished tied for the team lead in stops with safety Andrew Wingard, registering at least nine takedowns for the second straight week and fifth time overall this year. The linebacker is now up to 75 total tackles (35 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, one of which was an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over nine games this season.