Oluokun recorded nine total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 42-7 win against the Colts.

Oluokun led the team in takedowns, notching at least eight tackles for the third straight game. The linebacker was also able to get to quarterback Daniel Jones for his first sack of the year in the second quarter, matching his season total from both the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. Oluokun is as steady as it gets from a fantasy perspective, and he has now registered 51 total tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two interceptions and a forced fumble over seven contests to open the regular season.