Oluokun logged seven tackles (two solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during the Jaguars' 26-21 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Oluokun didn't play every single defensive snap for the first time this season, but he still managed to finish third on the Jaguars in tackles behind Tyson Campbell (nine) and Devin Lloyd (eight). Oluokun played a part on the Jaguars' fourth turnover of the game, when he jumped on a ball that was jarred loose by Lloyd from Brock Purdy late in the fourth quarter, and the Jacksonville offense took care of the rest to seal the game. Oluokun has logged at least six tackles in each of the first four games of the regular season, and his 30 total tackles lead the Jaguars.