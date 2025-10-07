Oluokun recorded 14 tackles (seven solo) in the Jaguars' win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

Oluokun's 14 tackles marked a new season-high for the veteran linebacker, who has posted five straight 100-tackle seasons. He appears well on his way to a sixth, as Oluokun is up to 44 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups, including one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery on 97 percent of the defensive snaps through five games.