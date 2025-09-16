Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun: Seven tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oluokun recorded seven total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Bengals.
Oluokun finished second on the team in tackles, while also getting to quarterback Joe Burrow for his first sack of the season in the first quarter. Through two games in 2025, the linebacker has compiled 17 total tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding an interception and a forced fumble.
