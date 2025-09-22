Oluokun tallied six total tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Falcons.

The veteran inside linebacker from Yale recorded his lowest tackle output of the season in Jacksonville's Week 3 win, but he still leads the team with 23 stops on the year. Oluokun has been one of the NFL's top tacklers over the past couple of seasons, recording 108 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and seven passes defended across just 13 games in 2024. He's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses in Week 4, when the Jaguars travel to San Francisco.