Oluokun recorded four total tackles (three solo) and an interception during Sunday's 34-10 win over Cleveland.

Oluokun was uncharacteristically quiet when it comes to takedowns, securing his fewest tackles in a regular-season game since Week 7 of the 2025 campaign. He made his mark in different way Sunday, intercepting a throw from Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first quarter. The linebacker has registered at least 108 total tackles in each of the last six seasons, and he figures to be more busy in Week 2 against the Broncos.