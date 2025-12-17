Oluokun tallied eight tackles (three solo) during the Jaguars' 48-20 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Oluokun led all Jaguars defenders by playing 52 defensive snaps and finished with a team-high eight stops. The veteran linebacker has logged at least five stops in each of the Jaguars' seven games since the Week 8 bye, and over that span he has accumulated 56 tackles (26 solo) and six pass defenses. Oluokun is up to 111 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, which is tied with Alex Singleton for the 14th-most tackles in the league.