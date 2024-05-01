With Zay Jones having been released by the Jaguars, the team's wide receiver corps is now led by returnee Christian Kirk along with Davis and 2024 first-rounder Brian Thomas, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

With both Jones and Calvin Ridley -- who led the team with 1,016 receiving yards last season -- no longer on the roster, Kirk, Davis and Thomas form a new clear-cut top trio, with Parker Washington, Tim Jones, Devin Duvernay and Elijah Cooks in the depth WR mix. With the Bills in 2023, Davis recorded 45 catches (on 81 targets) for 746 yards and seven TDs in 17 regular-season outings, and in his new locale the 25-year-old's fantasy upside hinges largely on what sort of volume he sees relative to the promising Thomas, who was viewed by most as the No. 4 wideout prospect available in last week's draft.