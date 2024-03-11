Davis (knee) is slated to sign a three-year deal with the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis, who is presumably past the knee issue that sidelined him for the Bills' two postseason games, is thus in line to join a Jacksonville wide receiver corps that also includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, while Calvin Ridley is poised to become a free agent. If Ridley heads elsewhere, Davis should step into a key role with the Jaguars on the heels of a logging 45 catches on 81 targets for 746 yards and seven TDs in 17 regular season outings with Buffalo in 2023.