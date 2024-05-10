Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Davis (knee) is dealing an injury and hasn't been able to do much on-field work since signing with the Jaguars, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Pederson said Davis, who missed the playoffs last season due to a knee injury suffered Week 18 against the Dolphins, continues to recover from an injury from 2023. He then said the Jaguars' wide receiver picture will become clearer in OTAs. It doesn't sound like there's any real concern about Davis' availability, but fantasy managers would certainly prefer to hear he gets back on the field and starts establishing a rapport with Trevor Lawrence sooner than later. Even with both Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones no longer in Jacksonville, Christian Kirk and rookie first-round pick Brian Thomas represent significant competition for target volume.