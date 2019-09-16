Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Admirable showing in Week 2 loss
Minshew completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 213 yards and one touchdown, while adding 56 rushing yards on six carries during Sunday's 13-12 loss to Houston. He also fumbled three times, losing one.
Minshew got the ball in his hands with under 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, down 10 points to the reigning AFC South champions. The rookie sixth-round draft choice was unfazed, leading back-to-back scoring drives and getting Jacksonville to within an extra point of tying the game, but coach Doug Marrone elected to go for two -- a decision that proved fateful as the Leonard Fournette plunge was unsuccessful. Despite the 0-2 start for his team, Minshew has flashed in this thus-far two-game audition, establishing an absurd 77.6 percent completion rate with three touchdowns to two turnovers, as well as 62 rushing yards on seven attempts. In Week 3 he will face a Tennessee defense that gave up three touchdown passes to Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in its last time out.
