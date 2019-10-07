Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Another big game
Minshew completed 26 of 44 pass attempts for 374 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in Week 5 against the Panthers. He also added seven rushes for 42 yards, but did lose three fumbles.
Minshew kept his strong run of fantasy performances going in a tough matchup against the Panthers. Both of his scores went to D.J. Chark, with the first coming from 37 yards away on a beautiful throw just over the outstretched arms of cornerback Ross Cockrell. Notably, Minshew also improved his efficiency, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt after failing to surpass 6.8 in any of his other three starts. While the lost fumbles likely cost the Jaguars a chance to win the game, there is no doubt that Minshew will lead the team into their Week 6 contest against the Saints.
