Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Another limited practice
Minshew (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The Jaguars have capped the rookie's reps for both of their first two practices of the week while he continues to manage the knee injury he picked up on the final drive of Jacksonville's thrilling victory over the Broncos on Sunday. Minshew may be subject to some more restrictions again Friday, but unless the Jaguars add another quarterback to roster prior to Saturday's deadline, he should receive the green light to start in the team's Week 5 game in Carolina.
