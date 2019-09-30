Minshew went 19-for-33 for 213 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against Denver.

Minshew led the Jaguars from behind with two long drives after halftime, concluding each with a passing touchdown. Though he began the game by completing just 9 of his 18 pass attempts, Minshew closed the game by going 10-for-15 to put forth another solid stat-line. Though he's thrown seven touchdowns as opposed to just one interception this season, Minshew has not been particularly efficient in his three starts by averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Still, he's led the team to two victories and will once again be under center in Week 5 against the Panthers.