Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Another multi-touchdown game
Minshew went 19-for-33 for 213 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against Denver.
Minshew led the Jaguars from behind with two long drives after halftime, concluding each with a passing touchdown. Though he began the game by completing just 9 of his 18 pass attempts, Minshew closed the game by going 10-for-15 to put forth another solid stat-line. Though he's thrown seven touchdowns as opposed to just one interception this season, Minshew has not been particularly efficient in his three starts by averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Still, he's led the team to two victories and will once again be under center in Week 5 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Continues impressing in win•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Admirable showing in Week 2 loss•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Team adds QB depth•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Fills in admirably for Foles•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Secures backup job•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Overshadowed by third-stringer•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of us...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...