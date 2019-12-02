Coach Doug Marrone said Minshew will return as the Jaguars' starting quarterback Sunday against the Chargers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Taking over for a futile Nick Foles this past Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Minshew fared slightly better during the 28-11 loss. Overall this season, Minshew has completed 61 percent of his passes, averaged 243.2 yards per game and posted a 14:5 TD:INT.