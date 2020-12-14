Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Minshew will start Sunday's game in Baltimore, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Minshew entered last weekend's loss to the Titans in relief of Mike Glennon early in the second half, completing 18 of 31 pass attempts for 178 yards and one touchdown. The second-year signal-caller's performance has earned him the starting nod for Week 15, but he'll draw a tough matchup on the road in Baltimore.