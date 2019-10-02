Play

Minshew is dealing with a minor knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mike Klis of 9News Denver notes that Minshew came up limping after he took a hard hit on the final drive of Sunday's 26-24 win over Denver. He stayed in the game to lead the Jaguars into range for a last-second field goal, but then was spotted with ice over his left knee after the contest. It sounds like Minshew escaped with a bad bruise, though it could impact his practice participation this week.

