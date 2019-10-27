Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Carves up Jets for three scores
Minshew completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets. He added eight carries for 28 yards and lost a fumble.
Minshew tossed a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, finding Keelan Cole from six yards out and later connecting with Chris Conley on a 70-yarder. He added a fourth-quarter dagger to D.J. Chark, converting on 3rd-and-goal from the 8-yard line to give his team a two-touchdown lead with 4:13 remaining. Minshew's first career three-touchdown performance gives him an impressive 13:2 touchdown to interception ratio heading into a Week 9 meeting with the Texans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...