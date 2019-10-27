Minshew completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets. He added eight carries for 28 yards and lost a fumble.

Minshew tossed a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, finding Keelan Cole from six yards out and later connecting with Chris Conley on a 70-yarder. He added a fourth-quarter dagger to D.J. Chark, converting on 3rd-and-goal from the 8-yard line to give his team a two-touchdown lead with 4:13 remaining. Minshew's first career three-touchdown performance gives him an impressive 13:2 touchdown to interception ratio heading into a Week 9 meeting with the Texans.