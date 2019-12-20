Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Cleared for Week 16
Minshew (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta.
The rookie quarterback was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday with the right shoulder issue, but he was able to finish the week with a full practice. Minshew is set to receive his 11th start of the season Sunday against the Falcons, which are allowing 253.7 YPG through the air and a 99.5 opponent QB rating.
