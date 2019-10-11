Minshew (groin) doesn't carry a Week 6 injury designation after returning to a full practice Friday.

Minshew logged a limited practice Thursday due to minor groin soreness, but he worked fully Friday, which sets the stage for him to start Sunday's game against the 4-1 Saints, who have won three in a row. The rookie signal-caller is firmly on the fantasy radar after logging a 6:0 TD:INT ratio over his last three games and putting up 374 passing yards in a 34-27 loss to the Panthers in Week 5.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories