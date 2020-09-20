Minshew completed 30 of 45 passes for 339 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions and had four carries for 19 yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to Tennessee.

The 24-year-old was near perfect in the season-opening win against the Colts and found plenty of success through the air versus the Titans, though he did have the two giveaways Sunday. Minshew threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to overcome a 13-point deficit, but Tennessee kicked a late field goal to win it. Minshew has completed 49 of his 65 pass attempts for 512 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions through his first two games of the season and has a matchup with the Dolphins in Week 3.