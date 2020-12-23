Head coach Doug Marrone said Minshew and Mike Glennon will split first-team reps in practice this week before a decision is made on the Jaguars' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bears, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Minshew took back the starting role after shining in relief of Glennon in the Week 14 loss to the Titans, but the former struggled mightily to move the offense for most of the day in last weekend's blowout loss to the Ravens. Though Minshew only turned the ball over once and finished with a 75.9 percent completion rate, 7.8 YPA and two touchdown passes, most of his production came in the second half during garbage time. As a result, Minshew will be forced to compete for his job once again, but no matter who wins the battle, fantasy managers will likely want to avoid the Jacksonville quarterback situation Week 16.