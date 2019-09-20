Minshew completed 20 of 30 passes for 204 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Titans on Thursday. He also rushed four times for 18 yards.

Someone clearly forgot to tell Minshew sixth-round quarterbacks don't just step right into a starting job Week 1 of their rookie campaign and hit the ground running. The Washington State product turned in another interception-free performance against a savvy veteran defensive unit, following an admirable effort in a road loss against the Texans just four days prior. Minshew set the tone early by capitalizing on a Titans' muffed punt with a seven-yard touchdown pass to James O'Shaughnessy, following it up later in the quarter by capping off a six-play, 62 yard march with a 22-yard scoring toss to DJ Chark. The first-year signal caller also helmed a pair of other possessions that ended in field goals and encouragingly avoided any fumbles after losing the handle on three occasions versus Houston. Jacksonville is just 1-2 with Thursday's win, but Minshew's play continues to give the team optimism he can hold down the fort during Nick Foles' (collarbone) absence. Minshew will look to continue his strong play when he faces a tough Broncos defense in Week 4 a week from Sunday.