Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Continues impressing in win
Minshew completed 20 of 30 passes for 204 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Titans on Thursday. He also rushed four times for 18 yards.
Someone clearly forgot to tell Minshew sixth-round quarterbacks don't just step right into a starting job Week 1 of their rookie campaign and hit the ground running. The Washington State product turned in another interception-free performance against a savvy veteran defensive unit, following an admirable effort in a road loss against the Texans just four days prior. Minshew set the tone early by capitalizing on a Titans' muffed punt with a seven-yard touchdown pass to James O'Shaughnessy, following it up later in the quarter by capping off a six-play, 62 yard march with a 22-yard scoring toss to DJ Chark. The first-year signal caller also helmed a pair of other possessions that ended in field goals and encouragingly avoided any fumbles after losing the handle on three occasions versus Houston. Jacksonville is just 1-2 with Thursday's win, but Minshew's play continues to give the team optimism he can hold down the fort during Nick Foles' (collarbone) absence. Minshew will look to continue his strong play when he faces a tough Broncos defense in Week 4 a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Admirable showing in Week 2 loss•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Team adds QB depth•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Fills in admirably for Foles•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Secures backup job•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Overshadowed by third-stringer•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Locked in as backup QB•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...