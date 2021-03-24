The Jaguars' signing of QB C.J. Beathard could set the stage for Minshew to be traded, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It would be a downgrade for the backup QB spot, but potentially worth it for the Jaguars if they could get an early-ish draft pick or a good player in exchange for Minshew. With the team widely expected to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, it's hard to imagine Minshew having any objection to a trade.