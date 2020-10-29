Recent X-rays revealed that Minshew "has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the QB has been dealing with discomfort in his thumb since Week 5, but the Jaguars didn't know about the injury until this week. Schefter adds that it's uncertain whether Minshew will be able to play against the Texans in Week 9 following this week's bye. Next up on the team's QB depth chart are Mike Glennon and Jake Luton.