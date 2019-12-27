Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Deemed questionable for Week 17
The Jaguars list Minshew (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Minshew's right shoulder bothered him heading into last weekend's loss to the Falcons, but he entered the contest without an injury designation. The Jaguars' decision to list him as questionable ahead of the season finale suggests his shoulder might be at least a little more of a concern, but no reports have surfaced at this point suggesting that Minshew is truly in jeopardy of sitting out. The rookie has at least been able to get on the practice field in some fashion this week, logging limited workouts Wednesday and Thursday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited in practice again•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited on first practice report•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Inefficient in loss•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Cleared for Week 16•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Logs another limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...