The Jaguars list Minshew (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Minshew's right shoulder bothered him heading into last weekend's loss to the Falcons, but he entered the contest without an injury designation. The Jaguars' decision to list him as questionable ahead of the season finale suggests his shoulder might be at least a little more of a concern, but no reports have surfaced at this point suggesting that Minshew is truly in jeopardy of sitting out. The rookie has at least been able to get on the practice field in some fashion this week, logging limited workouts Wednesday and Thursday.

