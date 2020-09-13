Minshew competed 19 of his 20 pass attempts for 173 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against the Colts. He also chipped in five rushes for 19 yards.

Minshew didn't have to throw much as the Jaguars' surprisingly found themselves leading the Colts. However, when he took to the air, he dissected the opposing secondary with only one of his attempts falling incomplete. He also delivered a trio of touchdowns, coming from six, 15 and 22 yards respectively. Minshew will look to maintain this type of performance in Week 2 as the Jaguars take on the Titans.