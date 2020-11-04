Minshew (thumb) did not practice Wednesday.
Minshew has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans due to multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in his right thumb, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see him held out of practice to start the week. Rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton appears set to start Week 9, with veteran Mike Glennon serving as his backup. The Jaguars haven't yet provided an official timetable for Minshew's return.
