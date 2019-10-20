Minshew completed 15 of 32 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals. He also rushed nine times for 48 yards and threw a two-point conversion.

Minshew threw for 190 yards in the first half, but all the Jaguars had to show for that output was two field goals and a 7-6 deficit. The rookie quarterback finally got his team into the end zone with a two-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole early in the fourth quarter, and Minshew added a two-point conversion to Chris Conley to give Jacksonville a 17-10 lead. Jacksonville's defense took over from there, helping the team improve to 3-4 heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Jets.