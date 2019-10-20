Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Does enough for third win
Minshew completed 15 of 32 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals. He also rushed nine times for 48 yards and threw a two-point conversion.
Minshew threw for 190 yards in the first half, but all the Jaguars had to show for that output was two field goals and a 7-6 deficit. The rookie quarterback finally got his team into the end zone with a two-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole early in the fourth quarter, and Minshew added a two-point conversion to Chris Conley to give Jacksonville a 17-10 lead. Jacksonville's defense took over from there, helping the team improve to 3-4 heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...