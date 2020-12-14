Minshew completed 18 of 31 pass attempts for 178 yards and one touchdown in Week 14 against the Titans. He added two rushes for 22 yards.

Minshew entered the game in relief of Mike Glennon, who was benched for poor performance. He played nearly the entire second half and led the Jaguars to their only touchdown of the game. However, as has been typical, Minshew didn't look to push down the field, with his longest completion of the day going for 22 yards. It remains unclear whether Minshew or Glennon will be under center in Week 15 when the Jaguars take on the Ravens.