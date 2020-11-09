Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Minshew (thumb) is "unlikely to be available" in Green Bay on Sunday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Minshew has yet to resume throwing as he works to recover from multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in his right thumb, and while the Jaguars have yet to offer an official timeframe for his return, it looks like he's trending in the wrong direction for Week 10. If Minshew indeed can't go in Green Bay, rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton will get another opportunity under center. Luton impressed in his first NFL action against the Texans on Sunday, as he threw for 304 yards and one interception while accounting for two scores (one passing and one rushing).