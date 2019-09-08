Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Fills in admirably for Foles
Minshew stepped in for the injured Nick Foles (broken clavicle) during Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs, completing 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Foles left the contest after tossing a first-quarter TD, the victim of a hit from Kansas City's pass rush. He went to the locker room and was ruled out shortly thereafter, but the diagnosis wasn't known until post-game. Foles suffered the injury to his non-throwing shoulder, but such an injury typically requires a lengthy absence. With that knowledge, Minshew is expected to lead the Jaguars offense for the foreseeable future.
