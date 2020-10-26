Minshew completed 14 of 27 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns while rushing four times for 21 yards during Sunday's 39-29 road defeat to the Chargers.

Prior to the game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Minshew's job security was thinning, and he didn't exactly help his cause with this Week 7 performance. While he tossed multiple touchdowns for the fifth time and avoided throwing a pick for the third occasion in seven games, he matched his season low in passing yards, and his 51.9 completion percentage stands alone as his worst in a single contest on the campaign. The Jaguars have a bye week on tap, so coach Doug Marrone will have time to evaluate Minshew before making a decision on a Week 9 starter under center. Behind Minshew, Mike Glennon and rookie sixth-rounder Jake Luton are the next players up at quarterback in Jacksonville.