Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Headed back to bench
Minshew will return to the bench following the Jaguars' bye week, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Minshew performed admirably over the first nine games of the 2019 campaign, completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,285 yards and a 13:4 TD:INT ratio. Despite his success, the staff decided to divert back to Nick Foles, who the team spent $88 million on as part of a four-year deal this offseason. While Minshew presumably won't play in the immediate future, he made it easier to turn back his direction should Foles struggle under center.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 RB Preview: Add Jones
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including how to prioritize...
-
Top Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Surviving byes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...