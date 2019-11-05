Minshew will return to the bench following the Jaguars' bye week, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Minshew performed admirably over the first nine games of the 2019 campaign, completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,285 yards and a 13:4 TD:INT ratio. Despite his success, the staff decided to divert back to Nick Foles, who the team spent $88 million on as part of a four-year deal this offseason. While Minshew presumably won't play in the immediate future, he made it easier to turn back his direction should Foles struggle under center.