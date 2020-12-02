Head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Minshew's sprained right thumb is "fine," but the second-year quarterback will serve as the backup quarterback to Mike Glennon in the Jaguars' Week 13 game in Minnesota, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Marrone noted that team trainers have informed him that Minshew will be a "full go" in practice Wednesday after his thumb injury prevented him from playing in each of the past four games, but the Jaguars will stick with Glennon at quarterback for now after he turned in a serviceable outing his first start since 2017 in last week's two-point loss to the Browns. The coach still left the door open for the team's starting quarterback situation to come down to a week-to-week decision, so Glennon's performance against the Vikings will likely dictate whether or not Minshew eventually recaptures the job over the final quarter of the season.