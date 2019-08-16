Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Improves in second outing
Minshew completed 19 of 29 passes for 202 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for two yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Eagles.
Minshew managed only 46 passing yards in the preseason opener last week, but he looked significantly better Thursday as he played well into the third quarter. The rookie sixth-round pick is still looking to lead his first touchdown drive, but it was undoubtedly a step in the right direction as he again played with mostly second- and third-string players. According to Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL, after the game coach Doug Marrone said, "[Minshew] did a lot for me where I feel that he's done a good job," and he remains the clear favorite for the backup job at QB behind Nick Foles.
