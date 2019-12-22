Jaguars' Gardner Minshew: Inefficient in loss
Minshew completed 13 of 31 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-12 loss to Atlanta. He added 36 yards on seven carries.
Minshew was off all game but tried to lead a comeback in the fourth quarter down by multiple scores, connecting with Chris Conley on a 42-yard bomb that cut the lead to 12. The outcome may have been different had DJ Chark held onto a would-be touchdown midway through the quarter. The Minshew Magic has worn off over the past month as the rookie passer has averaged just 172.8 passing yards per game over his last four contests and has accounted for multiple touchdowns in just one of those games. Minshew will conclude the campaign against Indianapolis' 21st-ranked pass defense.
